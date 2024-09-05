Iran, Turkiye to further boost cultural cooperation

According to IRNA’s Thursday report, Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour emphasized in a meeting with Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy that Tehran prefers the opening ceremony of the cultural year to be held in February 2025, which will coincide with Iran's National Day.

The Turkish minister, for his part, underlined that 2025 will be the year during which the two nations will witness special developments in their bilateral cultural relations, stressing the need to hold specialized and technical meetings to achieve that goal.

Nuri Ersoy also said that the Turkiye Culture Route Festival is being held each year, which is attended by 60% of the country's population, and that the Turkish authorities are fully prepared to welcome Iran as a special guest in this festival, where Iranians will enjoy the opportunity to directly communicate with Turkish citizens.

4208**4194