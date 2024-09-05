Iran condemns US measure to seize Venezuelan president’s plane

The Islamic Republic finds the US measure as unacceptable, IRNA quoted Kanaani as saying on Thursday.

By seizing the Venezuelan president plane, the United States has broken the international norms and regulations as its move was against the 1994 Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, the spokesman said.

Such a coercive unilateral measure taken by the US against other nations will create chaos, expand banditry and endanger aviation security, he added.

Expressing Iran’s solidarity with Venezuela, Kanaani said Tehran supports the South American country to preserve and take back its properties which belong to the Venezuelan people.

The spokesman went on to underline the need to deepen international cooperation to counter the US unilateral measures and sanctions.

CNN reported from two American officials on condition of anonymity that the United States has seized Maduro’s airplane in Dominican Republic after claiming that it was in violation of US sanctions. Then, the airplane was flown to Florida.

Also in February, the US did seize a Boeing 747 plane belonging to Venezuela’s Emtrasur in Argentina under the pretext of violation of illegal and unilateral sanctions.

