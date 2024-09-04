Israelis hold more protests against PM Netanyahu, cabinet

Protesters on Wednesday night chanted slogans against Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition cabinet, according to IRNA citing news sources.

The media of the Zionist regime reported a demonstration in front of the house of Yoav Kisch, the Minister of Education, in the city of Hod Hasharon located in the center of occupied Palestine.

Israeli police rescued the minister of education who was caught in the crowd of protesters, report said.

According to this report, protesters also gathered outside the house of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer in al-Quds.

In a statement, the families of the Zionist captives asked Netanyahu to stop using the symbol of solidarity with the prisoners held in Gaza.

Over the past couple of days, large-scale demonstrations have been held in various cities of occupied Palestine, including in Tel Aviv, and the Zionist regime police arrested dozens of Zionists who slammed Netanyahu for obstructing the ceasefire agreement.

A strike was also held on Monday following the call of the labor union to pile up pressure on the regime to end the Gaza war.

Netanyahu's defiance

Meanwhile, Netanyahu, on Wednesday night, in a press conference, once again emphasized the continued control of the Philadelphi Corridor in the south of Gaza and claimed that the regime is very close to victory.

He also claimed that Zionist forces have been destroying the ability of Hamas to continue ruling Gaza.

Netanyahu went on saying that Hamas and the Palestinian Authority are both seeking to destroy the Zionist regime.

He once again said that Zionist forces will remain in Rafah and the Philadelphi Corridor, which is contrary to the ceasefire plan proposed by the US on May 27.

He went on to claim that he had agreed to the proposal for a ceasefire several times, but Hamas had rejected them.

Netanya’s remarks run counter to his own western allies, with US President Joe Biden criticizing him for not being serious or taking enough measures to implement the ceasefire agreement.

4399