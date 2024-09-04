Palestinian fighters target Israeli military vehicles with explosives

The Israeli military is now in its seventh day of massive raids across the occupied West Bank, an operation that has killed dozens of Palestinians and sparked heavy fighting with Palestinian resistance groups.

The Al-Quds Brigades reported 14 separate clashes with Israeli soldiers in various cities in the West Bank. They said the Tulkarm Battalion engaged in seven armed confrontations with the occupying forces, detonating four explosives along the routes of Israeli military vehicles.

The Tulkarm Battalion also inflicted casualties on Israeli troops during these clashes, asserting that several soldiers were killed or wounded.

Additionally, the Nablus Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades engaged in four battles against Israeli forces, during which they also detonated an explosive device targeting Israeli military vehicles.

