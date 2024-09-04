Sep 4, 2024, 7:13 PM
News ID: 85587390
T T
3 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Iran’s sports minister congratulates Saeid Afrooz on Paralympics gold

Sep 4, 2024, 7:13 PM
News ID: 85587390
Iran’s sports minister congratulates Saeid Afrooz on Paralympics gold

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Minister of Sports and Youth Ahmad Donyamali has congratulated Saeid Afrooz on his gold medal in men's javelin throw F34 event at Paris Paralympics 2024.

In a message released on Wednesday, the minister praised Afrouz's historic achievement. "I congratulate this proud son of Iran and his esteemed family on winning the gold medal in the Paralympics javelin throw event.”

Afrooz competed in the F34 class javelin throw during the ongoing 2024 Paris Paralympics. He faced off against seven athletes from China, Colombia (two competitors), Morocco, Brazil, and Iraq.

With an impressive throw of 41.16 meters, he secured the top position, repeating his championship performance from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

4353**2050

3 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .