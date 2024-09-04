Sep 4, 2024, 1:55 PM
Iranian soccer player, Taremi, on Inter’s UEFA League squad list

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian legionnaire, Mehdi Taremi, is seen on Italy’s professional football club Inter Milan’s squad list for the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) championships 24/25.

After his successful play for Portugal’s FC Porto for four seasons, Taremi joined Inter Milan – the former champion of Serie A league in Italy – in Summer and signed on free transfer, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Despite his good performance, Taremi – the national Iranian football team player -- has not yet scored any goal for Inter.

In January 2023, UEFA released the names of the top scorers for club and country by the end of 2022, and Iran’s Taremi with 37 goals stood in fourth place.

