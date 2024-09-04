None of Netanyahu's goals achieved in Gaza war: Israeli official

Netanyahu decided not to accept the offer of a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas due to political and party issues, Gadi Eisenkot who resigned together with Benny Gantz, the former minister of military affairs said on Tuesday night.

Netanyahu deprives the military affairs minister and the security apparatus of legitimacy, Eisenkot clarified further and said “Netanyahu's recent speech on the Gaza ceasefire bother me”.

Several Israeli officials, including Gantz have repeatedly said that Netanyahu is an obstacle in the prisoner exchange agreement with the Hamas movement and that he is not fit to rule.

Eisenkot also said that he believes Netanyahu cannot return the Israeli captives alive, because he is busy with his political survival.

Meanwhile, the media of the Zionist regime revealed on Tuesday night that since the beginning of the war, some 10,400 soldiers have been injured.

The media could not mention the number of military deaths but the Zionist army admitted on August 19 that it lost 689 soldiers, a figure both Israeli and foreign media outlets suspect, arguing the death toll could be much higher.

The war in the Gaza Strip has entered its 11th month, while several Zionist media have pointed to the severe censorship of the Israeli army in announcing its casualties. They say the move taken due to the high number of casualties among Zionist soldiers and the fear of further internal reactions.

The Zionist media revealed earlier that the statistics of the wounded announced by the army differed greatly from the statistics provided by the hospitals.

Channel 12 previously reported that the army had asked hospital authorities not to publish any casualty figures without coordination.

