MCI representing Iran at Iraq's largest technology event

According to a Tuesday report by Mobile Communications Company of Iran (MCI), the largest annual exhibition and conference in the field of technology and electronics in Iraq is being held from September 3 to 6 at the Erbil International Fairgrounds.

The MCI as the largest mobile operator in West Asia has been convinced to take part in this event due to the importance of promoting the local market and consumer access to world-class products in line with the framework of the objectives of the HITEX Exhibition.

The Iranian company plans to attend three specialized segments of Investment, Digital Services and Telecommunication Services of this exhibition.

Some 200 reputable international brands from 85 countries take the opportunity to pursue networking, expanding the market, and displaying their innovations and digital achievements.

On the sidelines of exhibition, a section named Future Stars is scheduled to be held, which is a hangout for startups, inventors, mentors, and investors, and it seeks to promote entrepreneurship.

