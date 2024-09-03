Iran diplomat slams presence of ex-UN rights rapporteur in MKO meeting

It is too scandalous for the international human rights bodies that Rehman, after six years of reporting on Iran, calls Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the terrorist grouplet MKO, as Iranian president-elect, Mousavi wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

And that’s why Richard Bennett – the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan – was not allowed to enter Afghanistan, Mousavi noted.

The Taliban, the ruling caretaker government in Afghanistan, banned Bennett from entering the country in August as they accused the UN rapporteur of “spreading propaganda”.

In a related development, Iran’s Ambassador to Austria Abbas Bagherpour commented on the issue, describing it as a show which indicates that the main source of Rehman’s reports on Iran was MKO.

Rehman, who through his politicized reports played a role in political and economic pressures on the Islamic Republic of Iran, has recently attended the MKO gathering.

