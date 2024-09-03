MSF blames Israel for polio outbreak in Gaza

“The resurgence of polio in Gaza is a consequence of the continuous destruction of the infrastructure and health system by Israeli forces. The resulting unhygienic and appalling living conditions, and the lack of access to vaccination, can lead to the spread of the disease,” Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warned in the statement on its X account.

The MSF, which is currently assisting the UN in carrying out mass vaccination of Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip, continued: “The vaccination campaign, which is targeting approximately 640,000 children under 10 years old, is a positive step. However, it is still a drop in the ocean compared to people’s critical medical humanitarian needs.”

“In Gaza, as the Ministry of Health and the United Nations have launched a large-scale polio vaccination campaign, our teams will be providing logistical and organizational support in five health facilities across Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, and Khan Younis, south Gaza,” the organization said.

Referring to the agreement reached to temporarily halt military operations during the vaccination hours, the statement added: “The campaign and announcement of military pauses during the vaccination campaign should not divert attention from the relentless violence and its impact on the delivery of humanitarian aid. Fewer than half of the hospitals in Gaza (16 of 36) are operational while people’s medical needs are greater than ever.”

