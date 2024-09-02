'Iran against geopolitical changes in Caucasus region'

According to IRNA's foreign policy group, Mojtaba Demirchilou, in a meeting with the Russian ambassador in Tehran Alexey Dedov on Monday evening also stressed the need to pay attention to the interests and legitimate concerns of all countries in the region.

The two diplomats, while exchanging views on the current developments in the Caucasus, mentioned respect for national sovereignty, territorial integrity and mutual interests of countries, which they said are the guarantor of sustainable peace and regional cooperation.

Demirchilou and Dedov also stressed the need to use the capacity of regional countries to resolve issues and help consolidate peace and stability in the region and implement economic plans, keeping in mind the interests of all parties.

They also talked about the upcoming meeting of the 3+3 consultative format which comprises three South Caucasus countries of Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan plus Russia, Turkey, and Iran. The format addresses the issues regarding security, unblocking economic and transport ties in the region.

