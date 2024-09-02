Sep 2, 2024, 10:47 PM
News ID: 85585949
T T
4 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Iran embassy terms Rais Ali Delvari, nat'l hero against British colonial forces

Sep 2, 2024, 10:47 PM
News ID: 85585949
Iran embassy terms Rais Ali Delvari, nat'l hero against British colonial forces

London, IRNA - The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London in a message on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of Rais Ali Delvari described this national hero a symbol of Iranians' sense of resistance against colonialism.

"Today, Iran commemorates Rais Ali Delvari, a prominent figure in its history, hailed as a national hero for his resistance against British colonial forces in the early 20th century. His defiance has made him a lasting symbol of Iranian patriotism and the fight against colonialism," Iranian embassy wrote on its X account on Monday.

"Were he alive today, it’s conceivable that some British authorities might label him a terrorist for his opposition to their occupation!!" it added.

Rais Ali Delvari was an Iranian independent fighter and anti-British colonialism activist.

He is remembered as a national hero in Iran who organized popular resistance against the British troops who had invaded Iran in 1915.

9376**2050

4 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .