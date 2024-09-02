Iran embassy terms Rais Ali Delvari, nat'l hero against British colonial forces

"Today, Iran commemorates Rais Ali Delvari, a prominent figure in its history, hailed as a national hero for his resistance against British colonial forces in the early 20th century. His defiance has made him a lasting symbol of Iranian patriotism and the fight against colonialism," Iranian embassy wrote on its X account on Monday.

"Were he alive today, it’s conceivable that some British authorities might label him a terrorist for his opposition to their occupation!!" it added.

Rais Ali Delvari was an Iranian independent fighter and anti-British colonialism activist.

He is remembered as a national hero in Iran who organized popular resistance against the British troops who had invaded Iran in 1915.

9376**2050