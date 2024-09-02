Lebanese Resistance conducts rocket attack on 3 Zionist settlements

The Islamic Resistance of Lebanon in a statement announced that in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their courageous and honorable resistance and in response to the Zionist enemy's attacks on the villages and residential areas of southern Lebanon, especially the attack on the settlement "Naqoura", Islamic Resistance fighters once again targeted the towns of Ein Ya'akov, "Gatun" and "Yahyam" with Katyusha rockets.

With the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation by the Palestinian resistance groups, Lebanon's Hezbollah, in order to engage a major part of the Zionist military in the north of occupied Palestine and reduce the pressure on the resistance in Gaza, carried out daily and heavy operations against the Zionist regime inside the Palestinian territory.

Since the beginning of Hezbollah's operations in northern occupied Palestine, a large number of Zionist settlers have been forced to leave their homes, and according to Zionist media reports, most of the remaining residents in this area suffer from mental and emotional problems.

