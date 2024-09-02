Gaza death toll climbs to 40,786 as Israeli genocide continues

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that 40,786 innocent civilians have been martyred in occupied Palestine since last October as the Israeli massacre continues in the enclave.

Israeli forces killed 48 people and injured 70 others in four massacres in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

More than 10,000 people are missing and under the rubble in different areas of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime waged a devastating war against the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

Since then, around 70% of the homes and infrastructure of Gaza have been destroyed, and the siege and severe humanitarian crisis, along with unprecedented famine and hunger, have threatened the lives of the residents of the area.

Despite all the atrocities, the Tel Aviv regime admitted that after about 11 months of war, it has not yet been able to achieve its goals, namely the annihilation of the Hamas movement and the return of Israeli captives from the Gaza Strip.

