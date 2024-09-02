Huge blast rocks Kabul

According to Afghan media, Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qane said that the details about the cause and casualties of this blast will be investigated and announced soon.

More details of the number of casualties or injured in this explosion have not been published, however, it is said on social media that at least three people were killed.

Some people also say that the number of casualties in this explosion was high.

Some local media have claimed that this explosion was a suicide attack, and others have reported that it was near the prosecutor's office.

No individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for this explosion.

9376**2050