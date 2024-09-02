Sep 2, 2024, 6:06 PM
Australian Embassy in Tehran offensively promotes homosexuality

Tehran‌, IRNA - The official Instagram page of the Australian Embassy in Tehran has promoted homosexuality in a derogatory post.

"Celebrating 'Wear it Purple Day' with a splash of purple in every corner, and some delicious cupcakes made with love," Australian Embassy wrote on its Instagram page.

"Today, and every day, we're dedicated to creating a supportive environment, where everyone, especially LGBTQIA+ youth, can feel proud to be themselves," it added.

"Let's keep championing diversity and inclusion for a brighter, more inclusive future," it noted.

"Wear Purple Day" is named for homosexuality support in Australia. However, the Australian embassy in Tehran, regardless of the customs and beliefs of the people of Iran, has promoted this immoral issue by using purple symbols and holding a ceremony.

