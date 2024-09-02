World will not forget UK's role in establishing Israeli regime: Iran

Kanaani made the remarks in a message commemorating Rais-Ali Delvari martyrdom anniversary on Monday.

The great Iranian nation has a rich and proud history of fighting the hegemony of colonialists, including British colonialism, and gaining its political independence, he said.

The historical hegemonic behavior and the attempt to continue it, creating division and institutionalizing challenges and crises in important regional issues, including the Palestinian issue, is an important chapter of the British colonial policy in West Asia, he added.

The nations of the region and the world will not forget how the British statesmen created the apartheid regime of Israel in the heart of the Islamic world, he stated.

He noted that by supporting the Zionist regime, they are complicit in the genocide, mass killing, and suffering and displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Rais Ali Delvari was a national hero in Iran who organized popular resistance against British colonial forces that had invaded the Asian country in 1915.

