Iran, Ireland discuss regional issues

"I spoke today with Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi and emphasised the importance of restraint on all sides at this time," Micheál Martin said in a statement released on his X account on Monday.

"I noted Iran's responsibility in this respect, urged it to use its influence positively, and restated the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and across the region," he added.

"I stressed the need to avoid a spiral of violence into regional war, which will serve no purpose and make achieving peace even harder," he added.

"I made clear the EU stands ready to engage with Iran if it is serious about demonstrating a commitment to peace throughout the region," Martin noted.

Martin congratulated Araghchi on his appointment as Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and wished him success.

Regarding the developments in Gaza, he expressed concern over the spread of tension in the Middle East, especially in Lebanon, saying that Ireland wants an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an exchange of prisoners so that humanitarian aid can be sent to the people of Gaza.

Meanwhile, Araghchi hailed the development of relations based on mutual respect with Ireland.

He stressed ending the war in Gaza, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports any agreement by Hamas and the Palestinian people.

He pointed out that Iran wants to de-escalate the tension in the region, but Netanyahu and the Zionist regime seek to spread violence and spread it to other regions, including the West Bank.

Everyone should make an immediate and effective effort to stop the violence in Gaza, Araghchi noted.

