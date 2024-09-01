Sep 1, 2024, 10:54 PM
World wants Israeli officials to stand trial for Gaza crimes: Iran FM spox

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that the world wants Israeli officials to stand trial for their crimes against the innocent Palestinian people in Gaza.

Kanaani made the comment on his X account on Sunday, warning that time is running out for the countries, which claim to be champions of human rights, to defend humanity.

He said if those countries attach importance to humanity and the lives of people, should act now.

The world is demanding more than ever that humanity and justice are upheld and “criminal officials” of the Zionist regime stand trial, the spokesman added.

He particularly referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing him as “another Hitler”, who is brutally continuing with genocide and killing of innocent Palestinian women and children in the wake of inaction by the international community.  

