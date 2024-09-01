FM: Iran backs any Gaza truce deal accepted by Hamas, Palestinians

Araghchi made the comment on Sunday in a phone call with his Bulgarian counterpart Ivan Kondov.

“Iran supports any deal, which is accepted by the Palestinians and Hamas for establishing a ceasefire in Gaza and paving the way for sending humanitarian aid to [the territory]”, the top Iranian diplomat said.

The two foreign ministers, both of who have recently been appointed to their jobs, congratulated each other on the appointments and also discussed relations between Iran and Bulgaria.

Both officials said that their respected governments are interested in developing bilateral ties.

4194