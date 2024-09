The attack targeted a Zionist military vehicle patrolling near a settlement in the northern parts of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

The anti-armor rocket has reportedly hit the vehicle directly.

The Zionist media say that the injured soldiers are in critical conditions.

Hezbollah attacks against Zionist targets take place in support for the Palestinian people who are under the invasion of the regime in the Gaza Strip for more than 10 months.

