President Raisi’s helicopter crashed due to harsh weather, final report says

Tehran, IRNA - The final report by the Iranian Armed Forces on the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage found no signs of sabotage or tampering, stating that the accident was primarily caused by weather conditions, including thick fog.

President Raisi, his foreign minister and other senior officials, died when their helicopter crashed in a mountainous region near the Azerbaijan border on May 19.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces released its final report on Sunday, confirming earlier findings that harsh weather conditions in northwestern Iran at the time of the incident, including a dense and rising fog, was the primary cause of the crash.

All documents related to the helicopter's maintenance and repairs since its purchase were meticulously reviewed by military and civilian experts, who determined that all major repairs and replacement of critical parts were carried out in accordance with standard regulations.  

The report also said that detailed analysis of the flight path showed that the helicopter was on its predetermined route and had not deviated from it during the course of the flight.

Remaining parts and systems from the crashed helicopter—including engines, power transmission systems, fuel systems, and electronic equipment—were thoroughly tested by experts from the Ministry of Defense and no defects were found that could have contributed to the crash, it added.

Additionally, a forensic committee conducted toxicological and pathological tests on the remains of the victims and the results indicated no suspicious findings.

The investigation also ruled out the possibility of sabotage or the helicopter being targeted by offensive and defensive systems, cyber attacks, or magnetic fields and lasers.

