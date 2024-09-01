Iran says defends Syrian security, respects its territorial integrity

Speaking during a phone conversation with his Syrian counterpart Lieutenant General Ali Mahmoud Abbas, the Iranian minister urged the need for implementing the agreements already signed between the two countries during an earlier visit to Tehran by the Syrian minister.

He regretted the inaction of the international community in the face of the Zionist atrocities in the Gaza Strip, and said that continued cooperation between Tehran and Damascus would help the ultimate defeat of the Zionist regime.

The Syrian minister, for his part, congratulated his Iranian counterpart on being appointed to the post, while stressing his country’s willingness for enhanced ties with Tehran.

He noted that Iran and Syria, as two member countries of the “Axis of Resistance” against the Zionist occupation, regard the security of each other as their own security.

Undoubtedly, the bilateral cooperation between Iran and Syria will further strengthen them in the face of this bullying power, he said.

9341**2050