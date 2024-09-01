Iran will continue to support Resistance Front: FM

Araghchi made the remarks as he met with Hezbollah’s representative in Iran Sayyed Abdallah Safieddine on Sunday.

Safieddine conveyed the congratulations from Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah to Araghchi on his recent appointment as foreign minister, wishing him success in his new role.

Araghchi expressed gratitude for the congratulations and extended warm regards to Nasrallah and the fighters of the Lebanese resistance movement.

The two officials discussed the latest developments in the region, focusing on the anti-Israeli resistance front in Lebanon, as well as the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, and the occupied West Bank.

