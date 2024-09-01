Sep 1, 2024, 1:45 PM
Iran ambassador attends Vietnam independence celebration in Hanoi

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador to Vietnam Ali Akbar Nazari has participated in a ceremony organized by the Vietnamese president to celebrate the 70th anniversary of his country’s independence.

Nazari shared the news of his participation in the ceremony on X social media platform on Saturday, two days after the celebration was held in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi.

The ambassador said in his post that he congratulated To Lam on his appointment as Vietnam’s president and on their National Day.

He also extended an invitation, on behalf of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, to the Vietnamese leader to visit Tehran.  

The National Day of Vietnam falls on September 2, marking the day when the country got independence from the Empire of Japan in 1945.

