Islamic Republic helped defeat bipolar system: Official

The Islamic Revolution helped a new system and the multilateralism be formed in the world, Yahya Safavi, the head of board of directors of the Sacred Defense association said at a session in Tehran on Sunday.

The official said the Islamic Republic's resistance was the reason behind Iran's victory in the Sacred Defense – Iraq's eight-year-long invasion of Iran (1980-88).

The message of Resistance is dignity and freedom, according to the official’s remarks.

During the session, he gave a report on measures taken by the association during the first five months of the Iranian calendar year starting on March 20.

