Iran secure first medal at U19 Beach Volleyball World Championships

The ranking matches and the final of the 18th edition of the U-19 Beach Volleyball World Championship were held in Shanglu, China.

Iran's national representatives faced their Mexican rivals in the ranking match on Sunday (September 1) and won 2-1 with scores of 21-15, 19-21, and 15-6.

Iran's male national under-19 volleyball team defeated the United States, Australia, and Thailand in the qualifying stage and advanced directly to the quarterfinals as the group's top team. The Iranians also thrashed Chile and Poland in the quarter-finals. In the semi-finals, Latvia defeated them and they finally won the bronze medal.

This is the first time Iran's national under-19 beach volleyball team has won a medal in the World Championships and made history by winning this bronze medal.

