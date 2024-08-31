Pezeshkian congratulates Javanmardi on Paralympic gold win

Pezeshkian shared his congratulatory message on X social media platform on Saturday night hours after Javanmardi won gold in P2-Women's 10m Air Pistol.

The president hailed successive achievements of the female athlete, which he said were the result of her hard work and strong determination. He congratulated “the big family of Iran” on Javanmardi’s latest achievement.

She beat her Turkish rival in the final, securing 236.8 scores and winning the first gold medal of the Iranian sports caravan in this year’s Paralympics.

