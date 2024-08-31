Aug 31, 2024, 11:06 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85584452
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Pezeshkian congratulates Javanmardi on Paralympic gold win

Aug 31, 2024, 11:06 PM
News ID: 85584452
Pezeshkian congratulates Javanmardi on Paralympic gold win

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated Sareh Javanmardi on securing the first gold medal for the country in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Pezeshkian shared his congratulatory message on X social media platform on Saturday night hours after Javanmardi won gold in P2-Women's 10m Air Pistol.

The president hailed successive achievements of the female athlete, which he said were the result of her hard work and strong determination. He congratulated “the big family of Iran” on Javanmardi’s latest achievement.

She beat her Turkish rival in the final, securing 236.8 scores and winning the first gold medal of the Iranian sports caravan in this year’s Paralympics.   

4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .