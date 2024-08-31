Aug 31, 2024, 4:10 PM
Iran seeks to strengthen ties with Uzbekistan: President

Tehran, IRNA - President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran has emphasized that enhancing cooperation with neighboring countries, particularly Uzbekistan, is a top foreign policy priority of his administration.

In a message on Saturday, Pezeshkian extended his congratulations to his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the brotherly nation of Uzbekistan on the anniversary of the country’s independence.

The Iranian president expressed confidence that the relationship between Iran and Uzbekistan will be further strengthened based on mutual interests.

He reiterated that the development of cooperation with neighboring and regional countries, especially Uzbekistan, remains a key focus for the current Iranian government.

