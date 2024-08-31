New details emerege of attack on Israeli Karmei Tzur settlement

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, the Israeli media reported that the shooting operation was carried out after a car bomb exploded at the entrance to the settlement.

The reports also said that two Israelis were wounded in this retaliatory operation.

The regime’s army has also declared that the operation has not come to an end and that the assault is still underway around this settlement.

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the regime’s troops fired at the fighter who carried out the operation.

Media reports show that the regime’s army has dispatched a large number of its forces to this incident area.

Yedioth Ahronoth also reported that there may be a connection between the operations in Karmei Tzur and Gush Etzion, where two people were injured.

Hamas issued a statement on Saturday, labeling the “double operation” conducted in the early morning as “heroic,” which led to the martyrdom of two Palestinians following explosions at a gas station in Gush Etzion and within the unauthorized Israeli settlement of Karmei Tzur located south of Beit Lahm town in the occupied territory.

