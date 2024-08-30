Zionist FM threatens Khaled Mashal with assassination

According to Misri al-Sharouq, Khaled Mashal's threat based on the resumption of suicide operations in the occupied territories has resulted in a strong reaction from the authorities of the occupying regime, and Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz threatened Mashal with assassination.

In this regard, Katz said that Israel will ensure the fulfillment of the death wish for Khalid Mashal and his colleagues in the leadership of Hamas as soon as possible.

"The operation will be different this time and will be carried out without the slightest change," Katz added.

