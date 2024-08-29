“The Prophet of God (PBUH) said: ‘You are all brothers; you are a unified hand.’ If we are brothers, why aren’t we acting as brothers... Peace must be established between brothers. Let’s all have a plan for a clear goal, solve problems, and increase communications within the Islamic community,” he said.
‘Europeans opened borders to each other; we Muslims build walls between us’
Aug 29, 2024, 12:40 PM
News ID: 85582391
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says Europeans opened their borders to each other and unified their currency, yet “we Muslims are building walls between us.”
Your Comment