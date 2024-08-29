Aug 29, 2024, 12:40 PM
‘Europeans opened borders to each other; we Muslims build walls between us’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says Europeans opened their borders to each other and unified their currency, yet “we Muslims are building walls between us.”

“The Prophet of God (PBUH) said: ‘You are all brothers; you are a unified hand.’ If we are brothers, why aren’t we acting as brothers... Peace must be established between brothers. Let’s all have a plan for a clear goal, solve problems, and increase communications within the Islamic community,” he said.

