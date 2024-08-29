Police seize 210kg of narcotics in southeastern Iran

Following the intelligence activities of the anti-narcotics police in Sistan and Baluchestan province, some drug-smuggling bands who intended to transport the narcotics were identified, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said on Thursday.

During the operation, 40kg of morphine, 21kg of heroin and 149 kg of opium were confiscated by the police, he added.

Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

