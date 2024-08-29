Belgium calls on Israel to stop West Bank offensive

According to IRNA, Lahabib wrote on her X social network on Wednesday night: “Military operations in the West Bank must cease. Israel is bound to its obligations under international law, including humanitarian law”.

On Wednesday morning, the Zionist regime announced the launching of a large-scale operation in over two decades against the occupied West Bank.

The offensive targeted a number of Palestinian cities, including Nablus, Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarm.

11 Palestinians were martyred by Zionist soldiers in the city of Jenin and the al-Fara'a refugee camp located in the Jordan Valley.

Earlier, Hebrew language Israeli daily Yediot Aharnot wrote that the Zionist offensive in the north of the West Bank will last for several days and will be backed by helicopters and warplanes. Zionist Radio also reported that the military operation against the west bank is the biggest since 2002.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that the West Bank must be evacuated temporarily as this is a war against everything.

Israel has intensified its deadly crackdown and raids across the occupied territories since launching a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip back in October.

