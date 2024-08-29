WFP halts Gaza operations after Israeli attack on aid truck

According to IRNA's Thursday morning report citing AFP, the WFP announced that it has suspended humanitarian operations in Gaza after Israeli forces shot at a UN aid convoy.

The vehicles received "multiple permits from Israeli authorities to approach" a checkpoint before Israeli forces fired at one vehicle 10 times, the agency said in a statement.

"A clearly identifiable UN aid vehicle that was part of a convoy whose presence was fully coordinated with the 10 times," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday local time.

This is not the first time that the Israeli army has attacked UN vehicles and international relief organizations.

Last month, one of the employees of the World Central Kitchen relief organization was martyred in the center of Gaza.

On April 13, the Zionist regime bombed the car of the World Central Kitchen staff in the city of Rafah killing 7 citizens of Australia, England, Poland, America and Canada.

