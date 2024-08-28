Moscow sanctions dozens more Americans over ‘Russophobia’

According to Reuters, the list published by the ministry on Wednesday includes 14 employees of the Wall Street Journal, five senior journalists of the New York Times, four reporters of the Washington Post and a number of prosecutors, university professors and employees of defense and military companies.

Among the 92 ate The Wall Street Journal’s editor-in-chief Emma Tucker and her deputy Charles Forelle. The Journal’s Ukraine bureau chief, James Marson, is also listed.

The ministry said that media personnel were blacklisted for their involvement in the production and dissemination of "fake" news about the Russian armed forces.

It was not possible to immediately verify whether all those added to the blacklist held US nationality but the ministry said it was responding to Washington’s sanctions against Russians.

The measure is part of Moscow's response to confront the "Russophobia" of the administration of US President Joe Biden and its extensive sanctions against Russian politicians, businessmen, scientists and journalists, the ministry elaborated.

In March this year, Russia put 227 US citizens on its entry blacklist, including State Department spokesman Matthew Miller and other high-ranking officials.

According to a statement then published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website, the ban was in response to the “ever-expanding” sanctions imposed by US authorities on Russian citizens for “supporting the Kremlin and the special military operation in Ukraine.”

4399