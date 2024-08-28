Aug 28, 2024, 8:33 PM
EAEU invites Iran to participate Eurasian Economic Forum in Yerevan

Moscow, IRNA – The Minister in charge of trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Andrey Slepnev, has announced that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has officially invited the Islamic Republic of Iran to participate as a special guest in the Eurasian Economic Forum in Yerevan, Armenia.

Slepnev met and held talks with Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali on Wednesday.

During the meeting in Moscow, the two sides discussed various aspects of cooperation between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union and emphasized the importance of promoting this cooperation.

Jalali described cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as one of Iran's priorities and emphasized the development of cooperation.

The Eurasian Economic Forum is scheduled to be held in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, from September 30th to October 1st.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international economic union comprising Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia.

The current observer members of the EAEU are Uzbekistan, Moldova, and Cuba.

Earlier, the Iranian ambassador to Moscow had formally submitted Iran's request to join the EAEU as an observer member.

