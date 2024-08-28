Expansion of Iran-Turkmenistan ties benefits both nations: Supreme Leader

At the meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral relations between Iran and Turkmenistan based on mutual interests.

He expressed hope that the new Iranian government led by President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was present at the meeting, would enhance efforts to strengthen ties between the two neighboring countries.

The Leader highlighted the progress made in recent years in bilateral relations, but noted that there remains substantial potential for further cooperation that should be fully utilized.

"The expansion of relations based on common interests is beneficial for both countries," he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the North-South Transnational Corridor and the development of a gas pipeline as crucial for deepening the friendly relations between Iran and Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen leader, for his part, expressed optimism that the signed agreements would yield fruitful outcomes.

Berdimuhamedow had met with Pezeshkian earlier in the day, and the two sides signed strategic agreements.

