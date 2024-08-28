Iran will deliver calculated response to Zionist regime: Chief of Staff

Bagheri said on Wednesday that Iran had revived the resistance against occupation in the Muslim world as he was speaking about the ongoing war in Palestine where the Israeli regime has killed more than 40,000 people in Gaza.

He said Israel’s assassination of former head of the political office of the Hamas resistance movement Ismail Haniyeh was an attempt by the regime to save itself from an existential crisis caused by the war in Gaza.

The general said that Israel’s dangerous situation has even caused the United States to reconsider its support for the regime.

“However, Zionist leaders insist on continuing their crimes because they find themselves in a state of collapse,” said Bagheri.

2050**4261