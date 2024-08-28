Pezeshkian: Gas agreement with Turkmenistan is strategic step towards turning Iran into regional gas hub

The Iranian President described the agreements between Iran and Turkmenistan in the gas sector as a strategic step towards turning Iran into a regional gas hub and as part of securing the interests of the two countries.

President Pezeshkian mentioned that the deep-rooted and historical relations between the two countries provide a good foundation for the development of cooperation, noting that the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to remove the obstacles and challenges facing the expansion of relations while adhering to the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements made between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Berdimuhamedow stressed the importance of developing relations between the two countries for Turkmenistan.

He expressed satisfaction with the very good level of regional and international cooperation between Tehran and Ashgabat, stressing the determination of his government to support Iran's international initiatives.

Referring to Turkmenistan's efforts to establish peace and stability in the region, he emphasized his country's interest in developing security cooperation between the two countries.

He also stated, “Turkmenistan is interested in developing trade and economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and increasing cooperation in the Caspian Sea affairs.”

Berdimuhamedow arrived in Tehran early Wednesday morning and met with President Pezeshkian.

The National Leader of Turkmenistan was welcomed by Farzaneh Sadegh, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, at Tehran Mehrabad Airport.

At a joint press conference with Berdimuhamedow, Pezeshkian emphasized the signing of strategic agreements between Iran and Turkmenistan, expressing hope that these agreements would enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the productive discussions with the National Leader of Turkmenistan, Pezeshkian stated that the forthcoming meeting in Ashgabat would be focused on implementing the signed agreements.

The signing ceremony for cooperation documents between Iran and Turkmenistan was held with the presence of President Pezeshkian and Berdimuhamedow, during which four documents were signed to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The documents signed at the ceremony included a cooperation plan for 2024 to 2026 between the Foreign Ministries of Iran and Turkmenistan that was signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov.

Also, a sisterhood agreement was signed between Iran's Amirabad Port and Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi Port by Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, and Mohammad Khan, CEO of the Turkmenistan Company.

Additionally, a document on enhancing natural gas collaboration was signed by Majid Chegini, Iran's Deputy Oil Minister, and the CEO of Turkmen Gas Company.

Officials from both countries have signed a joint action plan aimed at enhancing and expanding customs cooperation between the two countries from 2024 to 2026.

3266**2050