Official vows increase in trade with EAEU by strengthening Iran-Armenia ties

These goods are produced in various fields, including cellulose, wood and furniture, automobile and related industries, construction materials, metal, cosmetics, food, clothing, oil and gas, and chemicals, Ali Navid said on Wednesday.

He mentioned that Armenia can supply the items needed by its market from the products of the Aras Free Zone. Another advantage of this zone for Armenia is the maximum productivity of the Nordooz border, which Armenia can use for storage and the transfer of goods.

Navid added that the volume of trade between Iran and Armenia has reached $600 million, noting that Armenia can supply goods from India and China through the Nordooz border.

An Armenian business delegation, consisting of traders and investors in the fields of furniture and wood industry, construction materials, electricity and electronics, food, and tourism, attended the Aras Free Zone.

