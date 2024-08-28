President Pezeshkian to visit Iraq soon: Envoy

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Mohammad Kazem Al Sadeq said President Pezeshkian will travel to Baghdad at the head of a high-level delegation at the official invitation of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani.

Al-Sadeq noted that the visit will take place between September 10 and 21.

A number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) that were supposed to be signed by the heads of the two countries during a visit of the late President Ebrahim Raisi will be signed during the upcoming visit, the ambassador noted.

He added that some of the MoUs also need to be referred to the new Iranian administration’s ministers, which the ministers of the two nations will subsequently sign at an appropriate time.

Al Sadeq also expressed satisfaction with the level of relations between the two friendly and neighboring countries at various levels, hoping that the visit by the Iranian president will have an impact on the development of relations at all political, economic, and cultural levels, and will lead to the deepening and expansion of mutual ties.

Following the downfall of the Ba’ath Party in Iraq, the level of relations between Tehran and Baghdad developed incrementally, so that Iraq is now considered one of the most important cohorts when it comes to economic exchanges.

