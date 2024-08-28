Al-Quds Brigades shoots down Israeli drone in West Bank

According to Al-Jazeera TV network’s Wednesday report, the Tulkarm Battalion affiliated with Al-Quds Brigades said it shot down the drone on the Al-Manshiyya area in the West Bank governorate of Jenin.

The battalion also announced that it had demolished a military bulldozer of the occupying regime in the Nur Shams camp in the West Bank.

The Tulkarm Battalion also reported that their fighters shot at several Zionist snipers in a house in the Nur Shams camp and wounded several Israeli troopers.

Moreover, the battalion’s fighters fought the occupation forces in the Wadi al-Far’a camp near the city of Tubas.

News outlets also reported on Wednesday morning that the regime’s military forces started a large-scale offensive in the northern West Bank, which led to the martyrdom of 10 Palestinians in the city of Jenin and the al-Far’a refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

The Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the offensive will last for several days and that the regime’s helicopters and fighter jets will also take part in it.

The regime’s radio also reported that the assault would be the largest in the area since 2002.

