Hamas warns Zionist regime against ‘playing with fire’

Hamas in a statement on Tuesday night said that the decision of the regime's cabinet to attack Al-Aqsa Mosque is a dangerous act and playing with fire, which will lead to a religious war in the region, according to IRNA citing the Palestinian Shihab News Agency.

The responsibility for all the consequences of these sinister and dangerous plans against the first Qiblah of Muslims rests with the occupying regime and its backers, the statement said.

Palestinians in the West Bank, al-Quds and the rest of the occupied territories need to mobilize and attend Al-Aqsa in order to confront any attempt by radical Zionists to desecrate the mosque and violate its sanctity.

This statement also stated that efforts to change the reality of Al-Aqsa Mosque will never erase the historical facts that this is an Islamic site and will always remain Islamic.

Anger is boiling among Palestinians and Muslims around the world after Israeli extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a recent statement that the regime’s policy allows Zionist to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque and that he plans to build a synagogue there.

Under the 1967 agreement, non-Muslims, including Jews are not allowed to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform any rituals.

