Iran, UAE FMs stress expansion of bilateral relations

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, congratulated Abbas Araghchi on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and wished him success.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE while pointing to his country's desire to continue the development of bilateral relations, as well as the continuation of regional cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasized further expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Abu Dhabi in the new era.

Araghchi also congratulated Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and wished him success in this new position.

While inviting each other to travel to Tehran and Abu Dhabi, the parties emphasized on the continuation of dialogues and exchange of views for the development of bilateral relations in economic fields, consular and security cooperation, as well as regional cooperation.

2050