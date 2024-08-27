Hezbollah destroys spying equipment of Zionist regime

According to al-Mayadeen news network, the Hezbollah movement announced that the new spying equipment of the Zionist regime, which was installed in a crane around the Doveif barracks, was targeted by an offensive drone.

The statement of this movement states: "Our fighters managed to directly target this new equipment, which caused its destruction. Earlier, Hizbollah announced that the Israeli spy equipment was targeted in Ramya base in a drone attack."

Hezbollah also announced an attack on several buildings where the Zionist regime's soldiers are stationed in the town of "Natua" with suitable weapons.

