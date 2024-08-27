Iran summons Austrian ambassador

Following the action of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria in summoning the ambassador of our country, "Wolf Dietrich Haim", the Austrian ambassador in Tehran, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 27, 2024 by the Director General of the Iranian foreign ministry's Western Europe Office.

Meantime earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Ambassador to Vienna Abbas Bagherpour posted a content supporting Hezbollah's airstrikes on Israel last weekend

Afterwards, the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Iran's ambassador after he posted a message in support of Lebanon's Hezbollah online.

The post included the flag of Hezbollah, a group banned in Austria, along with the statement "Hezbollah will win".

“We strongly condemn the use of the image of the Hezbollah flag in the Iranian ambassador's message,” the foreign ministry said.

In 2021, Austria, in line with many EU countries, designated the entirety of Hezbollah as a "terrorist organization", making no distinction between its military and political branches.

Following widespread criticism from Austrian political parties, Bagherpour removed the post.

