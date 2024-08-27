Iran extends condolences to Bangladesh, Sudan over deadly flood

Kanaani conveyed his sympathies to the government and people of Bangladesh due to the extensive floods that have resulted in significant material and human losses, offering his condolences to the bereaved families.

Expressing his wishes for a swift recovery for those affected, Kanaani affirmed that the Iranian government and its citizens stand in solidarity with Bangladesh during this difficult time.

At least 23 people have died and more than 1.2 million have been affected in Bangladesh by floods caused by relentless monsoon rains and overflowing rivers, the country’s officials said on Sunday.

In a separate message, Kanaani conveyed profound grief regarding the floods in Sudan's Red Sea Province and the Arba'at dam's collapse, extending his sympathies to the Sudanese government, its people, and the bereaved families.

He expressed hope that Sudan and its people will swiftly overcome the present challenges and soon experience prosperity, stability, and security in the friendly and brotherly country of Sudan.

At least 30 people were killed in northeast Sudan after a dam collapsed due to flooding, the United Nations' humanitarian office has said.

