Hananeh Khorramdashti, Arvin Rasoulzadeh, Mohammad Mehdi Keshavarzi, Aria Fatehkerdari and Ali Naderi Lerdjani, the representatives of Iran in the 17th World Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad, each won a gold medal, so that Iran with this brilliant result stood in the first place.

These competitions were hosted by IOAA organization from August 27 to September 6 in Brazil and more than 250 students from 57 countries participated in these competitions.

