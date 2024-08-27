Iran FM spox decries terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso, Pakistan

Kanaani condemned Saturday's terrorist attack in the region of Barsalogho, Burkina Faso, which resulted in the death and wounding of several hundreds of military forces and ordinary citizens of the African country.

The senior Iranian diplomat offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured ones.

Also, Kanaani strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in different parts of Pakistan, especially in Balochistan province, which resulted in the death of a number of police forces and citizens of this country.

Offering his condolences to the families of the victims and expressing sympathy with the government and people of Pakistan, he stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran slams terrorism in all its dimensions and stands by the government and people of the neighboring and brotherly country of Pakistan in the process of combating this ominous phenomenon.

3266**2050